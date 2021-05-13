Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CQP. Scotiabank cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $40,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,173,000 after purchasing an additional 387,291 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,027,000 after purchasing an additional 331,609 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,893,000. Finally, Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $3,124,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

