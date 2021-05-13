Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

CSSE stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,582. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

