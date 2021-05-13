Chimpion 24-Hour Volume Reaches $813,462.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $125.43 million and $813,462.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $3.95 or 0.00007962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

