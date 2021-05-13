China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of CAAS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.78. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,153. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $116.62 million, a PE ratio of 410.00 and a beta of 3.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

