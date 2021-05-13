China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.66

Shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.66 and traded as high as $17.68. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 199,962 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $106.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($6.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 53.71% and a negative net margin of 66.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.78% of China Green Agriculture worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

