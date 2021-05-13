Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,658.52.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,342.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,472.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,408.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 160.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $888.62 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

