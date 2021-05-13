Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.00

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

