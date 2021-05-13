Christopher D. Boone Sells 469 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CABO stock traded up $13.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,726.43. 34,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,382. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,682.44 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,797.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,952.16.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
