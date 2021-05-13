Chronologic (DAY) Price Reaches $0.27

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $323,693.46 and $167.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00087765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $556.54 or 0.01099564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00068491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00113373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063447 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,391,884 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,003 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

