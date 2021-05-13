Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Lifted by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average is $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

