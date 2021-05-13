CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,601 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.10% of CI Financial worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.57. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $17.55.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

CIXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

