CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Gap Up to $15.55

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.55, but opened at $17.32. CI Financial shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 569 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price target on CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

