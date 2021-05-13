CIBC Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

