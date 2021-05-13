CIBC Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$260.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BYD. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$254.00 to C$263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$251.10.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$1.53 on Thursday, hitting C$217.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,514. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$184.84 and a 52-week high of C$245.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$225.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$220.86.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

