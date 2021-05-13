CIBC Raises Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$39.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ITP. National Bank Financial raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.69.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

TSE:ITP traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.91. The company had a trading volume of 214,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,134. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$10.10 and a 1 year high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.