CIBC Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to $16.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SMMCF. Raymond James raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Shares of SMMCF stock remained flat at $$13.14 during trading hours on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

