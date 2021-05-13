Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

Cimarex Energy has increased its dividend by 168.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cimarex Energy has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cimarex Energy to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.91. 1,128,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $73.96.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on XEC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

