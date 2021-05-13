Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Cincinnati Financial worth $52,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after buying an additional 4,852,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after buying an additional 739,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,724,000 after buying an additional 475,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,994,000 after buying an additional 408,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $116.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $122.80.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

