Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.53

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.53 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 94.44 ($1.23). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 89.36 ($1.17), with a volume of 8,352,824 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cineworld Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 88.17 ($1.15).

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90.

In other news, insider Ashley Steel acquired 15,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

About Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.