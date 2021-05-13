Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.55

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 75641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

