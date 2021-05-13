Cipher Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a market cap of $143,087.40 and approximately $68,867.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00116095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002893 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.35 or 0.00862315 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002941 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

