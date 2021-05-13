Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) Director Robert Bruce Johnston Purchases 33,900 Shares

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) Director Robert Bruce Johnston bought 33,900 shares of Circa Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$40,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,127.24.

Robert Bruce Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Circa Enterprises alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Robert Bruce Johnston purchased 2,000 shares of Circa Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$2,040.00.

Shares of CVE:CTO traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$1.18. 33,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.08. Circa Enterprises Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$1.35.

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, computer cables, and related connectivity products and solutions to the information technology, telecommunication, and data communication industries under the CircaMax brand.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Circa Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circa Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.