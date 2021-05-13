Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.72 million.

Shares of CRUS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.36. 546,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,143. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.30.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.