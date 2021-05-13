Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,561,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cisco Systems worth $339,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $52.55. 253,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,058,705. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

