CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of CIT Group worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

NYSE CIT opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,201 shares of company stock valued at $605,231. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

