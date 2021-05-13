Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target to $24.00

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $30.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

MYOV stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.31. 17,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,573. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $202,250.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 135,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,755.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,942 shares of company stock worth $1,329,961 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,334,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

