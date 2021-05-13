Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target to $39.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CPNG traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.77. 550,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,115. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16. Coupang has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $999,985. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

