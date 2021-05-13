Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) to “Buy”

SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SCSKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SCSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of SCSK stock remained flat at $$62.00 during trading hours on Thursday. SCSK has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.45.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

