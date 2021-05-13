Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,456 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.