ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.08

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and traded as high as $23.94. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 34,328 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,083,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $324,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.