ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.08

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and traded as high as $23.94. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 34,328 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CTR)
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
See Also: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.