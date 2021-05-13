Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) declared a final dividend on Thursday, May 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Clime Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

In other Clime Capital news, insider John Abernethy acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$43,850.00 ($31,321.43). Insiders have purchased 340,000 shares of company stock worth $297,924 in the last ninety days.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

