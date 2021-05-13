ClinTex CTi Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.33 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $12.09 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00084379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00019026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.15 or 0.01023210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00068040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00110282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

CTI is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 96,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

