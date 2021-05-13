Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.93). Clovis Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CLVS opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $74,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

