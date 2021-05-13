CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCMP opened at $144.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.53. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

