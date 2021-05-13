CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $198.00 to $169.00. The stock had previously closed at $152.34, but opened at $145.72. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CMC Materials shares last traded at $149.12, with a volume of 118 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCMP. Citigroup upped their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.13.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 191,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after buying an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

