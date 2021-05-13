Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $321.66

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $321.66 and last traded at $321.66, with a volume of 35 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $310.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.