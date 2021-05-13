Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.27 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDXS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

