Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Colfax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 452.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 131,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -831.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,752,490.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,792. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.