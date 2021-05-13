Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCHWF shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

Shares of CCHWF stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Columbia Care has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17).

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.