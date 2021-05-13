Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.230-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:CXP traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.86. 17,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,300. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -351.60 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.
About Columbia Property Trust
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
Featured Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.