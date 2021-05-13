Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.230-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CXP traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.86. 17,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,300. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -351.60 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

