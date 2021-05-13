Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.050-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.75.

COLM traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.66. 342,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,901. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.05. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $15,031,327.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,944,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

