Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.7% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Comcast by 4,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 76,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 561,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,189,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

