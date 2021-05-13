Comerica Bank Acquires 1,518 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DaVita by 157.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 72,463 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in DaVita by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in DaVita by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

NYSE:DVA opened at $122.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.34. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.30 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,651 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

