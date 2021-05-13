Comerica Bank Acquires 29,020 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

