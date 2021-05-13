Comerica Bank Acquires 6,851 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of The Timken worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $14,025,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Timken by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $1,524,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in The Timken by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Timken by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after acquiring an additional 393,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,304 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $3,322,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,040,629.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,024 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,220 over the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

