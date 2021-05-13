Comerica Bank Acquires 818 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $166.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.92. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

