Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

