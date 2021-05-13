Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Comerica Bank grew its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in L Brands by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,393,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in L Brands by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

