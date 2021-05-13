Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Baidu by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $183.29 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.50.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

