Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,944 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

